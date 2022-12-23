South Ga. mechanic shows how to protect your car from the cold

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Experts say checking your car’s tires, battery and antifreeze levels before traveling in dangerously cold weather conditions, can help save your car from being damaged.

Ashely Ball, owner of Ashley Automotive Repair Shop in Tifton, recommends that on Saturday morning when u go to crank your car up let it run for one to two minutes. By doing this, the oil inside the engine starts to thicken as the weather gets colder so what happens is, it allows that oil to warm up and start to lubricate the proper parts of the engine.

Ball says now would be a good time to top off your antifreeze and check your tire pressure. He says every 10 degrees of ambient air temperature (the temperature outside) you lose around one pound of air pressure.

“We recommend 40 pounds of air pressure in each tire” Ball said.

He says if your battery is around two to three years old, it’s recommended to get it tested or replaced.

“As the colder weather starts to come in, the batteries start pulling down, they don’t crank as well as they did when it’s hot outside. Two things that kills batteries is hot weather and cold weather.” Ball said.

If all goes well and your car starts, experts say you need to be prepared for possible issues on the road. Remember to bring jackets, blankets, food, water, a flashlight, batteries, and maybe most important: a phone charger you can use in your car.

