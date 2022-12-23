Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Severe winter storm causing delivery delays ahead of Christmas

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major...
FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to be extra patient with deliveries of packages and presents right now.

The monster winter storm blasting much of the United States is causing delivery delays nationwide.

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.

UPS announced a similar situation, saying services in some regions could be affected as well.

This once-in-a-generation winter storm is also causing significant travel problems this week.

Miles of highways are shut down, and according to FlightAware, more than 3,000 take-offs were canceled Friday because of inclement conditions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the burned remains of a car in Lee County
Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash
8-year-old Levi Burkett is currently recovering from burns after being in a house fire in Doerun.
‘It’s like he was a sent angel’: Heroes save 8-year-old boy from Doerun fire
First Alert Weather Day
Arctic blast headed to southwest Georgia. Here’s everything you need to know.
Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of...
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense
The executive order declaring the state of emergency allows the county to activate its...
Dougherty Co. declares state of emergency ahead of arctic blast

Latest News

FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House. He and first lady Jill...
Biden, first lady to visit Children’s National Hospital
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Elon Musk tells investors he’ll pause on Tesla stock sales
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails...
US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won’t slow Santa’s travels
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US