Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official.

The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city’s website shows around 320 people/homes have been affected by the outages.

The first outages were reported around 7 p.m. Thursday night, per the city.

Downtown Albany power outages map from the city's website. (Source: WALB)

We will this article with more information as we receive it.

