Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official.
The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city’s website shows around 320 people/homes have been affected by the outages.
The first outages were reported around 7 p.m. Thursday night, per the city.
We will this article with more information as we receive it.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.