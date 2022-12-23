Ask the Expert
Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash

The outages were likely caused by a car crash and has left some without power for over an hour...
The outages were likely caused by a car crash and has left some without power for over an hour on Thursday night, per the city.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official.

The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city’s website shows around 320 people/homes have been affected by the outages.

The first outages were reported around 7 p.m. Thursday night, per the city.

Downtown Albany power outages map from the city's website.
Downtown Albany power outages map from the city's website.(Source: WALB)

We will this article with more information as we receive it.

