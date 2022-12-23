More than 30 arrested in Jeff Davis Co. operation

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WALB) - Over two dozen arrests were made in Jeff Davis County as part of an arrest sting, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said more than 30 people were arrested — in December alone — as part of “Operation Deck The Halls.”

Deputies said they found narcotics such as meth, cocaine, ecstasy, and also a number of firearms in the arrests.

Here’s who was arrested and their charges:

Jason Young, 23, Possession of ecstasy, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Skylar Howell, 24, Possession of cocaine

Colen Dean White, 57, Possession of methamphetamine

James Terrell Anderson, 53, Possession of methamphetamine

Demario Slocum, 35, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Lindsey Miller, 22, Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects

Austin Hand, 19, Possession of methamphetamine

Michael Alan Roberson, 31, Conspiracy to commit-furnishing prohibited items to inmates, use of telecommunication device

Melanie Herrington, 58, Conspiracy to commit-furnishing prohibited items to inmates, use of telecommunication device, probation violations, active probation warrants from Baxley

Rodney Taylor, 54, Conspiracy to commit-furnishing prohibited items to inmates, use of telecommunication device, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects

Kayla Carelock, 31, Conspiracy to commit-furnishing prohibited items to inmates, use of telecommunication device

Jason Kersey, 40, Conspiracy to commit-furnishing prohibited items to inmates, use of telecommunication device

Rodney Hall Sr., 64, Conspiracy to commit-furnishing prohibited items to inmates

Edward Mincey, 59, Possession of cocaine

Manuel Guerrero, 21, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Ana Gurerrero, 24, Possession of a controlled II substance

Dustin Raker, 37, Possession of methamphetamine

Archie Lee Jr, 60, Possession of a controlled II substance

Jennifer McLeod, 33, Possession of a controlled II substance

Patrick McLeod, 35, Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects

Daniel James Martinez, 31, possession of methamphetamine

Lauren Woracheck, 28, Possession of marijuana

Dasica McCoy, 31, Conspiracy to commit a crime

Kelsey Carter, 27, Possession of cocaine

Winiford Bennett, 65, Possession of a controlled II substance, drugs not in original container

Dalana Smith, 32, Possession of scheduled IV substance, Possession of a controlled II substance, drugs not in original container

Mary Jo Toler, 26, Possession of scheduled IV substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of drug-related object, drugs not in original container

Kevin Herrington, 43, Failure to register as sex offender

Dustin Roddenberry, 25, Possession of a controlled III substance, drugs not in original container, probation violation

Cody Bass, 21, Probation violation

Patrick Knox, 50, Probation violation

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.