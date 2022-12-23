More than 30 arrested in Jeff Davis Co. operation
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WALB) - Over two dozen arrests were made in Jeff Davis County as part of an arrest sting, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
Officers said more than 30 people were arrested — in December alone — as part of “Operation Deck The Halls.”
Deputies said they found narcotics such as meth, cocaine, ecstasy, and also a number of firearms in the arrests.
Here’s who was arrested and their charges:
- Jason Young, 23, Possession of ecstasy, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Skylar Howell, 24, Possession of cocaine
- Colen Dean White, 57, Possession of methamphetamine
- James Terrell Anderson, 53, Possession of methamphetamine
- Demario Slocum, 35, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Lindsey Miller, 22, Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects
- Austin Hand, 19, Possession of methamphetamine
- Michael Alan Roberson, 31, Conspiracy to commit-furnishing prohibited items to inmates, use of telecommunication device
- Melanie Herrington, 58, Conspiracy to commit-furnishing prohibited items to inmates, use of telecommunication device, probation violations, active probation warrants from Baxley
- Rodney Taylor, 54, Conspiracy to commit-furnishing prohibited items to inmates, use of telecommunication device, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects
- Kayla Carelock, 31, Conspiracy to commit-furnishing prohibited items to inmates, use of telecommunication device
- Jason Kersey, 40, Conspiracy to commit-furnishing prohibited items to inmates, use of telecommunication device
- Rodney Hall Sr., 64, Conspiracy to commit-furnishing prohibited items to inmates
- Edward Mincey, 59, Possession of cocaine
- Manuel Guerrero, 21, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Ana Gurerrero, 24, Possession of a controlled II substance
- Dustin Raker, 37, Possession of methamphetamine
- Archie Lee Jr, 60, Possession of a controlled II substance
- Jennifer McLeod, 33, Possession of a controlled II substance
- Patrick McLeod, 35, Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects
- Daniel James Martinez, 31, possession of methamphetamine
- Lauren Woracheck, 28, Possession of marijuana
- Dasica McCoy, 31, Conspiracy to commit a crime
- Kelsey Carter, 27, Possession of cocaine
- Winiford Bennett, 65, Possession of a controlled II substance, drugs not in original container
- Dalana Smith, 32, Possession of scheduled IV substance, Possession of a controlled II substance, drugs not in original container
- Mary Jo Toler, 26, Possession of scheduled IV substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of drug-related object, drugs not in original container
- Kevin Herrington, 43, Failure to register as sex offender
- Dustin Roddenberry, 25, Possession of a controlled III substance, drugs not in original container, probation violation
- Cody Bass, 21, Probation violation
- Patrick Knox, 50, Probation violation
