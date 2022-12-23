Ask the Expert
Lake Blackshear hotel closed to the public for structural issues

The Resort at Lake Blackshear has been closed to the public, according to a Facebook post from...
The Resort at Lake Blackshear has been closed to the public, according to a Facebook post from State Senator Carden Summers.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE BLACKSHEAR, Ga. (WALB) - The Resort at Lake Blackshear has been closed to the public, according to a Facebook post from State Senator Carden Summers.

The post states that the Department of Natural Resources has determined that the lodge rooms and villas at The Resort will be temporarily closed because they have been deemed unsafe for people to stay in.

The post also states those facilities will remain closed for additional evaluation and possible repairs.

The lakeside cabins, campsites and RV areas are still open. Cordelia’s Restaurant and 88s Lounge will also remain open.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

