ARCTIC BLAST: Temps tumble to the 30s & wind chills to the 20s. A First Alert Weather Day overnight with lows in the middle teens and single digit wind chills. Hard freezes expected the next 3 mornings. Moderation arrives Monday afternoon. By the end if next week we will be in the 70s and rain chances return.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chirs Zelman

