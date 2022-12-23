Cold weather not stopping holiday travelers

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With the holiday season in full swing, flight delays and cancellations are on the rise. Travelers are choosing to travel by car to their holiday festivities.

Even with frigid temperatures expected this Christmas weekend, AAA estimates over 100 million people will travel 50 or more miles away from home starting Friday until Jan. 2, 2023.

Loves rest area in Tifton is close to I-75 and a common place for travelers to stop and get gas. Several travelers told WALB News 10 they are traveling as far north as Missouri and as far south as Florida. Although it’s cold in both places, that won’t stop their holiday fun.

One family says while others think of the cold as a bad thing, they love the cold and think it’s the perfect start to the holiday season. They are headed to Missouri.

“In Florida, it’s kind of like everything is the same. Every season is almost the same and it just makes you feel a little bit like going inside, getting warm. Maybe getting a cup of hot coco. When you do that in Florida, it’s just hot on hot, but it is nice to get that change of seasons we don’t really get in Florida,” Charlene Cortez said.

Vickie Henninger said she and her husband are headed to Disney. She said she’s happy they packed light because the wind has been so strong.

“The worst thing when driving was the wind. I mean there were times where it was you know, it was going to blow me off the road in this big old car. And I was like, ‘well, I hope we don’t lose this because my husband needs it bad,’” Henninger said.

And what’s a road trip without a car full of goodies?

Families shared what their road trip must-haves that they keep in their car.

“We have blankets, we have pillows, we have snacks,” Cortez said.

“So we have presents, and luggage and bags, and we have a lot of snacks,” Lauren Mathis, a young traveler, said.

