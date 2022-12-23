Christmas weekend dangerously cold

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy with light drizzle and cool 40s and 50s Thursday afternoon. Isolated showers through the evening as an arctic cold front slide east across the region.

We’ve declared Friday through the weekend First Alert Weather Days. There’s a Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory for dangerous cold temperatures and wind chills Friday through Christmas Day.

The arctic front moves into #SGA early Friday ushering in a blast of brutally cold air on brisk northwesterly winds. Expect winds of 15-20mph with gusts to 40mph through the afternoon. Friday temperatures hold in the 30s, but it’ll feel much colder more like the 10s and 20s.

Bitterly colder with subfreezing lows 13-19° and wind chills 0-10° Saturday morning. No warmth with highs low-mid 30s and wind chill holding in the 20s through the afternoon. Christmas Day another hard freeze with lows in the 10s. Plenty of sunshine but still very cold mid-upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

Bundle up before heading outdoors. It’ feel about 10° colder than the actual temperature. Lows drop into the teens with wind chills in the single digits and below for dangerously cold weather outside. Remember the 4 P’s of winter protect people, pets, plants and pipes.

Next week brings a slow warming trend for the end of the year.

