Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Christmas weekend dangerously cold

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy with light drizzle and cool 40s and 50s Thursday afternoon. Isolated showers through the evening as an arctic cold front slide east across the region.

We’ve declared Friday through the weekend First Alert Weather Days. There’s a Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory for dangerous cold temperatures and wind chills Friday through Christmas Day.

The arctic front moves into #SGA early Friday ushering in a blast of brutally cold air on brisk northwesterly winds. Expect winds of 15-20mph with gusts to 40mph through the afternoon. Friday temperatures hold in the 30s, but it’ll feel much colder more like the 10s and 20s.

Bitterly colder with subfreezing lows 13-19° and wind chills 0-10° Saturday morning. No warmth with highs low-mid 30s and wind chill holding in the 20s through the afternoon. Christmas Day another hard freeze with lows in the 10s. Plenty of sunshine but still very cold mid-upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

Bundle up before heading outdoors. It’ feel about 10° colder than the actual temperature. Lows drop into the teens with wind chills in the single digits and below for dangerously cold weather outside. Remember the 4 P’s of winter protect people, pets, plants and pipes.

Next week brings a slow warming trend for the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting, sheriff’s office gives update
William Brickey, left, Augustus Wilson, center, and Travis Adams, right, were charged in...
3 arrested in Thomasville auto shop drug bust
Eleven people were charged in connection to a contraband ring out of Dougherty County Jail.
11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of the emergency ahead of cold weather across the Peach...
Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast
Photo of the burned remains of a car in Lee County
Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash

Latest News

Arctic blast settles in for Christmas weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday Dec 22
WALB
Lowndes Co. preparing for frigid temperatures
Warming stations will be open across South Georgia ahead of frigid temperatures later this week.
List: Warming stations opening up across South Georgia
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared ahead of artic blast