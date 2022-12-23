Burke to step down from Ga. State Senate for state job

ATLANTA (WALB) - Longtime State Senator Dean Burke is stepping down from his state senate seat to take on a job with the state.

His resignation from the District 11 seat will be effective Dec. 30. Burke will then become the chief medical officer at the Department of Community Health.

A special election to fill the vacated seat will be on Jan. 31, 2023.

“With a long and accomplished medical career in rural Georgia, as well as extensive policy experience as chairman of the Community Health Sub-Committee and vice chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, Senator Burke will bring a wealth of knowledge to the role of chief medical officer,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “I’m thankful for his willingness to serve in this new capacity for the benefit of all Georgians, including those in our rural communities.

District 11 represents a number of counties in southwest Georgia.

