Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Burke to step down from Ga. State Senate for state job

Longtime State Senator Dean Burke is stepping down from his state senate seat to take on a job...
Longtime State Senator Dean Burke is stepping down from his state senate seat to take on a job with the state. His resignation from the District 11 seat will be effective Dec. 30. Burke will then become the chief medical officer at the Department of Community Health.(Source: Georgia State Senate)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - Longtime State Senator Dean Burke is stepping down from his state senate seat to take on a job with the state.

His resignation from the District 11 seat will be effective Dec. 30. Burke will then become the chief medical officer at the Department of Community Health.

A special election to fill the vacated seat will be on Jan. 31, 2023.

“With a long and accomplished medical career in rural Georgia, as well as extensive policy experience as chairman of the Community Health Sub-Committee and vice chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, Senator Burke will bring a wealth of knowledge to the role of chief medical officer,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “I’m thankful for his willingness to serve in this new capacity for the benefit of all Georgians, including those in our rural communities.

District 11 represents a number of counties in southwest Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the burned remains of a car in Lee County
Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash
8-year-old Levi Burkett is currently recovering from burns after being in a house fire in Doerun.
‘It’s like he was a sent angel’: Heroes save 8-year-old boy from Doerun fire
First Alert Weather Day
Arctic blast headed to southwest Georgia. Here’s everything you need to know.
Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of...
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense
The executive order declaring the state of emergency allows the county to activate its...
Dougherty Co. declares state of emergency ahead of arctic blast

Latest News

The stock from heaters at Lowes was going fast, one employee said.
Space heater safety a concern during arctic blast
Loves rest area in Tifton is close to I-75 and a common place for travelers to stop and get...
Cold weather not stopping holiday travelers
Albany Police Department
1 killed, 1 charged in Albany street race turned fatal
First Alert Weather Day
Arctic blast headed to southwest Georgia. Here’s everything you need to know.