Biden, first lady to visit Children’s National Hospital

President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House. He and first lady Jill Biden will visit Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are making a holiday visit to patients and families at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

The Christmas visit by the first lady is an annual tradition, dating back to Bess Truman, who visited families who weren’t able to celebrate the holidays at home, Children’s National Hospital said.

Last year, Biden became the first president to visit the hospital with the first lady.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

