The 4 P’s to prioritize ahead of the artic blast

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Like all of Georgia, Lowndes County will be seeing some unusually frigid temperatures in the coming days. Temperatures have been fairly cold recently and it’s going to get even colder this Christmas weekend.

Lowndes County is about to see the coldest temperatures the area has seen in the past five years. So the county’s emergency management agency is reminding people of the Four P’s ahead of the bitter cold: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants.

“It is very important that our most vulnerable folks during this time, our children, the elderly, as well as homeless folks, make sure you check on those people. Stay inside as much as possible, and have a reliable adequate shelter during the cold weather,” Meghan Barwick, public information officer for Lowndes County, said.

Meghan Barwick is reminding residents of the 4 P's for their safety. (Source: WALB)

Looking out for other people is not the only thing to do when severe cold weather hits. Loch Laurel Nursery Owner Mark Crawford is encouraging everyone to cover their plants. If there’s any fruit growing right now, go ahead a pick it. He says it won’t make it through this cold front.

“Generally, for annual plants, 32 degrees will kill them. But for the citrus and the woody plants that are a little more sensitive, particularly citrus, 25 degrees or below 25 is where you really need to worry,” Mark Crawford, owner of Loch Laurel Nursery, said.

Crawford says he recommends that people cover their plants with frost cloth and possibly add a light bulb, if possible. He says frost cloth is very light and won’t crush the plants.

“They can protect their plants by either covering them, and I always recommend using blankets instead of plastic. Because plastic really does not retain any heat. It needs to go all the way to the ground because what you’re trying to do is trap the heat of the soil underneath this tent you’ve made around the tree,” Crawford said.

Mark Crawford is the owner of Loch Laurel Nursery. (Source: WALB)

Oftentimes, people don’t forget about themselves, their pets, or letting their faucets drip a little during extremely cold weather. But sometimes, they do forget about their plants. Something Crawford says people may regret after this long extremely cold weekend.

“But it’s also the duration of the cold that’s important. More than four to six hours is really not good. It’s where we’re going to have some damage. And so, this Saturday we’re really looking at some real problems with it being cold for so many hours,” Crawford said.

Frost Cloth is something that helps keep plants warm during extremely cold weather. (Source: WALB)

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing later on Friday and may not rise again until Monday. So, let’s do our part and keep our people, pets, pipes and plants safe and warm this holiday weekend.

