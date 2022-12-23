Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2nd child found safe after twins’ kidnapping in Ohio

By WOIO News staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The second child in a pair of 5-month-old twins who were kidnapped in Ohio was found safe in Indiana, police say.

WOIO reports 5-month-old Kason Thomass was found safe in Indianapolis, Indiana, Thursday evening, according to Columbus police.

Kason was found Dec. 22 near a Papa John’s, hours after police announced the woman wanted for kidnapping the five-month-old and his twin was found and taken into custody, according to a department Facebook post.

Officials confirmed 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson, from Columbus, was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday during an earlier press conference.

Columbus police release new photos in AMBER Alert case as search continues
Columbus police release new photos in AMBER Alert case as search continues(Source: Columbus police)

An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after Kason and Kyair were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Columbus police say the mother of the twins had left the car running with the boys inside while she entered a Donatos Pizza store to pick up a Door Dash order.

Police said after entering the store, she turned around and the car was gone with the twins inside.

WOIO reports Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting, sheriff’s office gives update
William Brickey, left, Augustus Wilson, center, and Travis Adams, right, were charged in...
3 arrested in Thomasville auto shop drug bust
Eleven people were charged in connection to a contraband ring out of Dougherty County Jail.
11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of the emergency ahead of cold weather across the Peach...
Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast
Photo of the burned remains of a car in Lee County
Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash

Latest News

The outages were likely caused by a car crash and has left some without power for over an hour...
Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash
Arizona police say 34-year-old Stephen Joseph Anderson has been arrested after stabbing a woman...
Police: Man tries to bring woman back to life by stabbing her in heart
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’