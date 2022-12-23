Ask the Expert
1 killed, 1 charged in Albany street race turned fatal

Albany Police Department
Albany Police Department(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead and another is behind bars after a street race turned fatal in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department.

Albany police say 31-year-old Jamil Wright was killed in a collision during a street race on Oglethorpe Boulevard, which happened early Wednesday morning.

Police say 31-year-old Lee Walters was charged with homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and racing.

Police say after the collision, Walters went to Phoebe Main after he was injured.

Wright died at the scene.

Walters was taken to Dougherty County Jail.

