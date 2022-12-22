Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Why investing money now could bring bigger returns on retirement accounts

Make sure you are maxing out any employer match in retirement plans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Compound interest is the key to building a solid retirement plan and investing money now allows that interest to have a greater impact on your investment over time.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili, said if you get a raise or a bonus, increase your retirement contributions.

Joyce suggested that if it’s a 3% raise, increase your 401K contributions by 1% so you never miss that extra money in your paycheck.

“One of my favorite things is look at your 401K contributions or 403b contributions and if you’re not maxing out on that, just try to give 1% more,” Joyce said. “And then if that doesn’t hurt too much, then maybe increase another percent.”

He advised the goal is to get your contributions up to the 10% range of your salary.

Hist strategy: increase your contributions until it hurts. If you think you are at your threshold, add another percent and see if you really are. You can always contribute less if you find you need the money in your paycheck now. If your employer matches how much you put into your retirement account, at least make sure you are getting that match. Joyce said that’s free money, you should never pass up.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting, sheriff’s office gives update
William Brickey, left, Augustus Wilson, center, and Travis Adams, right, were charged in...
3 arrested in Thomasville auto shop drug bust
Eleven people were charged in connection to a contraband ring out of Dougherty County Jail.
11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of the emergency ahead of cold weather across the Peach...
Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast
There are small things you can do around your house to keep your pipes from bursting ahead of...
How to prevent bursting pipes in cold weather

Latest News

The Sedgwick County Zoo says its 5-week-old chimpanzee, Kucheza, has died.
5-week-old chimpanzee dies at zoo; mother holding baby after death, officials say
Photo of Blakely shooting suspect Damien Brown
BPD: Blakley man arrested for September shooting
Lanel Williams said she was shopping at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Augusta for her...
How far is too far? Parents concerned with children’s book about where babies come from
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine
The GBI said a shooting incident happened in the 100 block of Dogwood Drive in Americus around...
GBI: Arrests made in Sumter Co. man’s shooting death