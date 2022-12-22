Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man died in a car crash early Thursday morning just blocks from his home on Flowing Well Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

Troopers said 44-year-old Dennis Griffin was ejected from his Tesla when he drove off the road and hit a tree.

The car caught fire and burned completely, according to Lee County Fire officials.

Troopers said the car was reported to 911 around 7:50 a.m. on Thursday.

What time the crash occurred is still under investigation. Troopers said family members reported Griffin left his home around 2 am.

