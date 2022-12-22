Ask the Expert
Holiday weekend bitterly cold

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy with light drizzle and cool 40s and 50s Wednesday afternoon. Overnight isolated showers are likely into early Thursday otherwise cloudy with milder low 60s through the afternoon.

Late Thursday night into Friday morning an Arctic front moves across SGA ushering in much colder air. Winds quickly pick up with gusts to 35mph and temperatures tumble. It’ll feel much colder with wind chills in the teens and 20s Friday and Saturday. Lows drop well below freezing in the 10s and 20s Saturday through Tuesday morning. Highs mid 30s Saturday and around 40 Christmas Day.

There’s a Wind Chill Watch for our northern counties as feels like temperatures drop to around 0° Thursday night through Saturday morning. It’ll feel much colder than the actual temperature as lows drop into the teens with wind chills in the single digits and below for dangerously cold conditions outside. Remember the 4 P’s of winter protect people, pets, plants and pipes. Also, if you’re traveling stock your car with necessary supplies for the road trip.

Staying dry and slowly warming into the 50s midweek.

