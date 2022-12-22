Ask the Expert
GBI investigating Sumter Co. man’s shooting death

The GBI said a shooting incident happened in the 100 block of Dogwood Drive in Americus around 11:30 p.m.
The GBI said a shooting incident happened in the 100 block of Dogwood Drive in Americus around 11:30 p.m.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a Sumter County man was shot to death Wednesday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Christopher York was shot and taken to Phoebe Sumter where he later died, the GBI said.

The GBI said a shooting incident happened in the 100 block of Dogwood Drive in Americus around 11:30 p.m.

The GBI said the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Americus office at (229) 931-2439, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094, or the anonymous tip line at (1-800) 597-8477.

