First Alert Weather
ARCTIC BLAST overnight
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Morning mist, milder afternoon. Showers this evening with increasing winds and tanking temps. 30s all day Friday with wind chills falling into the teens. Single digit wind chills Saturday morning. 3 hard freezes in a row ! through Christmas into Boxing Day morning. Coldest in 33 years. Temperature moderate next week and by the end of the week we should reach 70° !
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
