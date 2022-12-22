Morning mist, milder afternoon. Showers this evening with increasing winds and tanking temps. 30s all day Friday with wind chills falling into the teens. Single digit wind chills Saturday morning. 3 hard freezes in a row ! through Christmas into Boxing Day morning. Coldest in 33 years. Temperature moderate next week and by the end of the week we should reach 70° !

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.