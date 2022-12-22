First Alert Weather Day declared ahead of artic blast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday night to Saturday.

The First Alert Weather Day is for dangerously low wind chills and hard freeze conditions.

Protecting the four Ps — people, pets, plants and pipes — is encouraged.

The arctic blast arrives overnight. Winds may gust past 35 mph early Friday. Temperatures tumble to the 30s and wind chills into the teens. Lows will fall into the teens on Christmas Eve morning with wind chills in the single digits.

Hard freezes are expected Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning.

This will be the coldest Christmas in 33 years.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather

Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

