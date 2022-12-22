Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast

The executive order declaring the state of emergency allows the county to activate its emergency operations plan. This also allows the county to open its emergency operations center to open.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County and Albany leaders have declared a state of emergency ahead of plummeting cold temperatures set to hit South Georgia on Friday.

The executive order declaring the state of emergency allows the county to activate its emergency operations plan. This also allows the county to open its emergency operations center to open.

The executive order goes into effect Friday at 10 a.m. and lasts until Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

The WALB First Alert Weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday night to Saturday. The First Alert Weather Day is for dangerously low wind chills and hard freeze conditions.

