Child ‘badly burned’ in Colquitt County house fire

A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from...
A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from inside.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A child is currently recovering from burns after being in a house fire in Doerun, according to the city manager.

The fire happened on Wednesday morning. A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from inside.

The home is described as being heavily damaged and the child was “badly burned,” per a post from the city.

Once we know more about the condition of the child and the state of the home, we will update this article.

