Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Brittney Griner asks fans to write letters to Paul Whelan in Russia

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not lose hope.” (Instagram/brittneyyevettegriner)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Basketball star Brittney Griner is on a mission to free other Americans who are currently detained in Russia.

On Wednesday, she asked her fans to write letters of support to Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who is still being held in a Russian detention center.

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not lose hope.”

In early December, the Biden administration secured Griner’s release in a one-for-one prisoner swap.

The administration said they haven’t been able to secure Whelan’s release because Russia treats his case differently.

Whelan is currently serving 16 years in prison for espionage charges.

The U.S. has referred to the charges as a “sham.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting, sheriff’s office gives update
Eleven people were charged in connection to a contraband ring out of Dougherty County Jail.
11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.
William Brickey, left, Augustus Wilson, center, and Travis Adams, right, were charged in...
3 arrested in Thomasville auto shop drug bust
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of the emergency ahead of cold weather across the Peach...
Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast
Quinn Gray will now lead the Golden Rams football program into the future.
Albany State names new head football coach

Latest News

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not...
Griner asks fans to write letters to Whelan in Russia
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate hits snag in bid to pass $1.7 trillion spending bill
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Republican Rep. Comer asks Senate to reject spending bill