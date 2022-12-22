Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

BPD: Blakley man arrested for September shooting

Photo of Blakely shooting suspect Damien Brown
Photo of Blakely shooting suspect Damien Brown(Source: Blakely Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested for a September shooting that left one person injured.

Damien Brown, 33, was arrested on Dec. 21 during a traffic stop on an aggravated assault charge, according to the Blakely Police Department (BPD).

Police say the shooting happened on Sept. 24 in the Cedar Hill Homes area of Cedar Springs Road.

The victim had to be life-flighted after being shot during the incident, BPD says.

You can read the original report of the shooting here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting, sheriff’s office gives update
William Brickey, left, Augustus Wilson, center, and Travis Adams, right, were charged in...
3 arrested in Thomasville auto shop drug bust
Eleven people were charged in connection to a contraband ring out of Dougherty County Jail.
11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of the emergency ahead of cold weather across the Peach...
Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast
There are small things you can do around your house to keep your pipes from bursting ahead of...
How to prevent bursting pipes in cold weather

Latest News

The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 15 after police say they found Shaw sitting on the...
82-year-old man killed after being stabbed in the neck
The GBI said a shooting incident happened in the 100 block of Dogwood Drive in Americus around...
GBI: Arrests made in Sumter Co. man’s shooting death
Photo of the burned remains of a car in Lee County
Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash
Warming stations will be open across South Georgia ahead of frigid temperatures later this week.
List: Warming stations opening up across South Georgia