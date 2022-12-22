Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case.

Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.

The two were reportedly married over the summer but separated a few months later.

“I can’t get into any attorney-client privilege. But I can (say) it’s a classic self-defense case and that’s what the evidence shows thus far,” Dustin Land, Ireland’s attorney, said.

Land claims the wife, Chantelle McCollum, attempted to file restraining orders but one was never granted.

WALB News 10 asked Land to go into more specifics about the case.

“I’m not at liberty to say everything I know or disclose everything I know. If I can start off, let me speak for the Ireland family, which I was asked to do,” Land said. “They, they were conscientious about coming on camera, because they are sympathetic to this tragedy that you know, anyway, you look at it it’s a tragedy.”

Sgt. Williams Pierce responded to the shooting incident. WALB News 10 asked him several questions, including the next steps in the case and about the restraining order attempts.

“I don’t have that information, unfortunately,” Pierce said.

WALB News 10 tried to ask the same questions to Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell but we were unable to contact him on Thursday.

Land said Ireland will have her day in court.

