Albany drilling company warns well users, others about cold weather dangers

By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Severe cold is heading to South Georgia.

Plumbers and well drilling companies in Albany want you to prepare your homes for frigid temperatures, especially those that use wells for water.

Ryan Thompson is the owner of Harvey Drilling Co.

“One thing that people can do during this extreme cold weather that we’re fixing to encounter, first of all, make sure that your plumbing is wrapped,” Thompson said. “Run faucets. People that are on a well, you may want to consider trying to let enough water leave the well. And try to keep the pump running at all times.”

Thompson said the upcoming weather is more severe than what people in Southwest Georgia are used to when it comes to their homes and cold weather.

For people with above-ground pumps, Thompson said there may not be much they can do.

“If it does freeze up, turn the power off to the well. Don’t just let it try to keep running,” he said. “That’s going to burn a pump up as well. I hope everybody is prepared because I’m afraid this is going to bite. And it’s going to bite hard. So just be prepared.”

As for people who live in apartments, Thompson said they should be cautious of this as well.

“Even if you’re on public water, you want your faucets to run. And I think it’s going to need to be more than just a drip. Just a drip on an outside faucet very well could freeze up as well. So you want to get a pretty good little stream going to try to prevent that from happening,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

