82-year-old man killed after being stabbed in the neck

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has died after succumbing to injuries from being stabbed in the neck during an argument over a family member, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Eddie Shaw, 82, was pronounced dead on Thursday after the stabbing happened on Dec. 15, VPD says.

Tyreke Nichols, 53, is now charged with felony murder.

When police responded, they say they found Shaw sitting on the front porch of a home in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue with a stab wound to his neck.

VPD officers said Nichols was seen in the yard of the home as Shaw was being taken to a hospital.

Nichols was taken into custody, and investigators said the stabbing happened over Nichols being upset about a family member, VPD said.

Nichols is currently in the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.