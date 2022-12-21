Winter apparel flying off South Ga. store shelves

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With extremely low temperatures expected later this week, cold weather gear is getting harder to find in stores.

Scarves, hats and gloves are flying off the shelves of several South Georgia stores.

Employees at the Bird’s Nest Thrift Store in Tifton said the cold weather is keeping them busy. The Bird’s Nest Thrift Store supports the homeless women’s and children’s shelter, the Tiftarea House of Hope.

All sales, after costs, go back into the shelter to help those in need.

Debby Mullis is a volunteer at the store. She said customers have been consistently coming into the store since Monday.

“As a matter of fact, they come here looking for those things and they share with us that they’ve been to Walmart, and other places in town and everybody’s out,” Mullis said.

While some may think the cold weather change is a bad thing, some residents said the cold weather is the perfect start to their holiday season. Other people said because south Georgia doesn’t usually have cold weather, the cost of winter gear plays a role in grabbing those winter essentials.

“We get to have a really good Christmas because it’s going to feel like Christmas” Shoppers Added

Bird’s Nest Store Manager Amanda Dixon said the store is running thin on winter apparel. But she said she hopes that donations will continue to come in to help keep the community warm.

If you are interested in donating, they take gently used furniture, like beds, dressers, couches and dining sets. They also accept housewares, clothing, baby items and decorations.

You can drop your items off at the store during normal business hours. If you do not have a way to get your larger items, the store offers a scheduled pick-up time. They encourage you to call the store at (229) 402-9150 to speak to the store manager.

For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page.

