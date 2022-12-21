Thomasville community supports young girl with rare disease

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville brothers who created “Lemon-aid Stand for a Cause” are continuing their efforts to raise money for people in need.

This time, they served up hot chocolate with their lemonade — all for one young girl battling a rare bone cancer.

On Tuesday, the boys raised over $5,000 for Rhea Mills, who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in October. Since then, she’s had to undergo several surgeries including one where her right leg was amputated.

Her family says she’s continuing to fight as cancer has spread to her lungs.

The Thomasville community has been following Rhea’s battle through #prayforRhea on social media. Neil Wise, JC Wise, Thomas Casper and William Casper, the brothers over Lemon-aid Stand for a Cause, said they’re thankful they could help their friend out.

“She’s a good friend of ours and we just love her a lot. We just wanted to give back to her,” said JC. “It was good to see, like, how she’s brave and confident in herself and how she doesn’t give up.”

The Thomasville brothers spent hours preparing things like BBQ sandwiches to support Rhea Mills. (Amy Terry Casper)

William said it’s easy to give back to Rhea because of how strong the community’s support is.

“The community keeps on helping us and giving us so much, so many donations. It’s incredible. Without them, we really couldn’t be able to do this stand,” he said.

Thomas added that having Rhea out helping with fundraiser efforts on Tuesday speaks volumes to her fighter spirit.

“Yesterday she was just, it was so happy to see her just full of excitement. It’s just crazy to see how strong of a fighter she is,” he said.

And that same fighting spirit is what William said people need to model after.

“It definitely tells everybody that you should enjoy the life that you have and to not ever give up and just keep fighting because God has a plan for you,” he said.

The brothers are still accepting donations for Rhea. You can donate to their Venmo handle @lemonaidstandforacause or donate to a personal bank account started for Rhea at Thomasville National Bank.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.