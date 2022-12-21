Sylvester testing new internet service

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Sylvester is doing a test trial run for new internet and cable services.

SlyTel is bringing new internet, phone and streaming services to Sylvester. Businesses, homes and schools will benefit from this service the most.

Sylvester residents were contacted by the city to be added as test customers. The new SlyTel streaming service allows customers to have internet, cable and streaming services on platforms like Amazon Prime and Tubi.

“We’ve had some test customers and so far, the results so far have been which with any test phase, we see the good, the bad, the worst. We’ve seen mixed results, some have had issues and some with speed issues on the devices,” said Autron Hayes, Sylvester city manager, said.

Internet is not only helpful to those in rural areas. It’s a necessity to be able to perform basic things in today’s age.

“The situation is not unique just to Sylvester. You have it all around America. A lack of what you call a digital divide. A lack of high-speed internet and broadband to the world wide web,” said Hayes.

Vickie Waites lives in Sylvester and just got on board with the program. She said she’s ready for the rest of the services to be added.

“If you get the internet and get the others then that’s a big thing,” Waites said.

Waites just moved to Sylvester two months ago, and she was excited about finally getting internet. She said the process was smooth and only took an hour to get set up.

“When they came this time, we were only able to get internet, and of course, he has a computer and I have an iPad. That was the greatest gift on Earth when it hooked up because we haven’t had it in a while,” said Waites.

Kaleb Griffin, Waites’ grandson, said with his computer, he is able to connect with his friends virtually through other streaming services. He said the wait time to connect only takes a minute.

“Mainly, I like playing Madden NFL, because I’m a big football guy, so I like using it for that. It’s fun because I get to play with my friends and all that stuff. It’s really filling,” Griffin said.

One thing the trial is designed to do is to give people access to affordable resources.

“One other issue was affordability, and so the SlyTel product is not here as some might think to make the city boo-coos or make a lot of money. But really the city will offer it at a steep discount... which is really a necessity in today’s world,” Hayes said.

After the test trial phase is complete, people can expect full cable, internet and streaming services sometime in February.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.