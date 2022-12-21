Ask the Expert
Some South Ga. hardware stores low on winter appliances

Employees at the Tifton Lowes said space heaters and firewood are moving off the shelves quickly.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With temperatures hitting the teens in the coming days in South Georgia, several stores are seeing those winter essentials fly off the shelves.

Employees at the Tifton Lowes said space heaters and firewood are moving off the shelves quickly.

Assistant Store Manager Wayne Thompson said since Tuesday, customer foot traffic has been steady.

“Oh yes, it’s been a ton of traffic. We sold almost all of our firewood out front, and we still have a little bit left. All of our plumbing supply, pipe wrap and everything is out the door. We have a few space heaters left but really that’s just about it,” Thompson said.

Thompson said they receive shipments almost daily and several times a week.

As of now, they are unsure when the next shipment will be, but Thompson said he predicts it to be very soon.

Thompson said the store tries to stay on top of the different changes of seasons.

“Honestly, we are prepared for just about anything that goes on. We have a lot of top stock and a lot of supply, so we stay prepared. That’s part of what we do,” he added.

Other department stores are running low on winter essentials too.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

