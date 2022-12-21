Panthers & pantherettes remain undefeated after sweeping Irwin County

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - After Irwin County’s Aaliyah Austin got lay in, Clinch County went on a 20+ points run where the lady Indians didn’t score for nearly 2 quarters. Clinch County blew them out 74-32.

Three pantherettes had more than 10 points but Amiyeon Grady finished with 28.

“I expected that because we got our same 5 group of starters back, sisterhood, we got a lot of chemistry and we bond good” said Grady.

“Well we still got a long way to go. We’re still trying to work on some things. I’ve been harping on us about starting faster, getting more transition points, and just working the ball a little better on offense. So I think we accomplished all of that tonight” said Clinch County girls head basketball coach, Chase Daniel.

The boys game was more tightly contested, where there were consecutive lead changes in the 1st half.

In the 3rd quarter, the panthers began to take control, but in the 4th quarter, Bo Payne exploded with 11 points. However, the panthers were capitalize on Irwin County’s mistakes, and they completed the sweep winning 72-64. Keegan Clayton finished with 22 points and Jeremy Bell had 16.

“You’ll face challenges at some point during the season with ups and downs and it’s important you fight through them. I think we did fight through them tonight, so we look forward to taking that into the future and continue to have that spirit to go back on if we need later down the road” said Clinch County boys head basketball coach, Terrence George.

