Local drug unit, Albany Rescue Mission addressing homelessness amid cold weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s gearing up to be a pretty cold end to the holiday season. That means many of the less fortunate will be out on the streets in the cold weather. The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) and the Albany Rescue Mission are pitching in to help alleviate this problem.

Major Ryan Ward is a member of the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit.

“What the drug unit decided to do, because we have a homeless population here in Albany, we decided to give at least one hot meal during the holidays,” Ward said. “What we got for the homeless population here at the rescue mission is a good hot bowl of chili and cornbread and/or crackers.”

Major Ryan Ward is a member of the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit. (WALB)

This is the ADDU’s attempt at community outreach. They say they chose this pathway because lunchtime is the busiest time for the rescue mission. And the way they felt they’d be able to reach the most people.

The Albany Rescue Mission is also opening up its doors in light of the freezing temperatures.

Allison Daniel is the general manager of the rescue mission kitchen and thrift store.

“We house 45 men and 20 women and children. Right now, we have a chapel open for the cold. So at night time, starting tonight at eight o’clock, anybody who’s on the street can come and we’ll house them in our chapel cause it’s so cold. All the way up to Monday morning,” Daniel said.

Allison Daniel is the general manager of the rescue mission kitchen and thrift store. (WALB)

Ward says although this may be a small step, it’s a start.

“The homeless population is not as bad as some other cities that I’ve seen,” Ward said. “But it is a homeless population here and it is really a problem. But what we deal with is we try to do as much as we can to help eliminate that problem. Giving them hot meals is one way that we can say ‘hey, at least we’re doing something.’”

Daniel helping out in the kitchen to prepare the meals. (WALB)

Another warming shelter is also opening up in Albany. First United Methodist Church is opening its gym on Saturday as a warming shelter. It will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You can find a full list of local warming stations by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.