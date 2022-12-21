List: Warming stations opening up across South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As frigid temperatures are expected across the Peach State starting Friday, a number of warming stations are opening up across south Georgia.

On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the frigid temperatures.

Here is a list of warming stations opening up across south Georgia:

Albany

First United Methodist Church will be opening its gym on Saturday, Dec. 24. It will be open from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

The Albany Rescue Mission is opening its doors to those that are homeless to get out of the cold weather. Starting Wednesday at 8 p.m., the rescue mission’s chapel will be open until Monday, Dec. 26.

Thomasville

The Foundation of Rescue will open a shelter at 612 E. Clay Street. For more information, call (229) 201-3776.

Valdosta

Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, or LAMP, will offer shelter starting Friday, Dec. 23, starting at 4 p.m. The shelter will be on Charlton Street.

In Georgia, a number of state parks will be opening warming stations for public use.

