List: Warming stations opening up across South Georgia

Warming stations will be open across South Georgia ahead of frigid temperatures later this week.
Warming stations will be open across South Georgia ahead of frigid temperatures later this week.(Source: MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As frigid temperatures are expected across the Peach State starting Friday, a number of warming stations are opening up across south Georgia.

On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the frigid temperatures.

Here is a list of warming stations opening up across south Georgia:
Albany

First United Methodist Church will be opening its gym on Saturday, Dec. 24. It will be open from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

The Albany Rescue Mission is opening its doors to those that are homeless to get out of the cold weather. Starting Wednesday at 8 p.m., the rescue mission’s chapel will be open until Monday, Dec. 26.

Thomasville

The Foundation of Rescue will open a shelter at 612 E. Clay Street. For more information, call (229) 201-3776.

Valdosta

Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, or LAMP, will offer shelter starting Friday, Dec. 23, starting at 4 p.m. The shelter will be on Charlton Street.

In Georgia, a number of state parks will be opening warming stations for public use.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

