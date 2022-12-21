Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency ahead of cold weather across the Peach State that will get even colder towards the end of the week.

Kemp said declaring a state of emergency will help ensure that essential supplies, especially propane, can be delivered for commercial and residential purposes.

“Communities across the state are about to see temperatures that they haven’t experienced in a decade or more,” Kemp said.

The governor said local warming stations will be activated.

Kemp also said the state is working with utility companies to prepare for the potential of power outages. He also said GEMA is working with the Department of Public Health in the event nursing homes lose power.

An artic blast of cold weather arrives on Friday.

