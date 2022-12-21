Ask the Expert
Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of the emergency ahead of cold weather across the Peach...
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of the emergency ahead of cold weather across the Peach State that will get even colder towards the end of the week.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency ahead of cold weather across the Peach State that will get even colder towards the end of the week.

Kemp said declaring a state of emergency will help ensure that essential supplies, especially propane, can be delivered for commercial and residential purposes.

“Communities across the state are about to see temperatures that they haven’t experienced in a decade or more,” Kemp said.

The governor said local warming stations will be activated.

Kemp also said the state is working with utility companies to prepare for the potential of power outages. He also said GEMA is working with the Department of Public Health in the event nursing homes lose power.

An artic blast of cold weather arrives on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

