Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Hearing on FTX founder’s extradition to US set for Wednesday

FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.
FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.(Source: CNN/Pool/U.S. House Committee on Finance)
By The Associated Press and KEN SWEET
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried will have a hearing Wednesday in a Bahamian court on his possible extradition U.S. in the coming days to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a source familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. In a court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said he had agreed to be extradited to the U.S., but the necessary paperwork had not yet been written up.

It was not immediately clear when Bankman-Fried’s extradition could occur once it is approved by the Bahamian court.

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last week at the request of the U.S. government. U.S. prosecutors allege he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bankman-Fried illegally used investors’ money to buy real estate on behalf of himself and his family.

The 30-year-old could potentially spend the rest of his life in jail.

Bankman-Fried was denied bail Friday after a Bahamian judge ruled that he posed a flight risk. The founder and former CEO of FTX, once worth tens of billions of dollars on paper, is being held in the Bahamas’ Fox Hill prison, which has been has been cited by human rights activists as having poor sanitation and as being infested with rats and insects.

Once he’s back in the U.S., Bankman-Fried’s attorney will be able to request that he be released on bail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eleven people were charged in connection to a contraband ring out of Dougherty County Jail.
11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.
A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia...
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire
Police say the victim told them that she was asleep in her bed when she suddenly woke up to the...
Albany woman shot in the chest while sleeping
Photo of Moultrie murder suspect Katelyn Ireland
Woman arrested in fatal Moultrie shooting
Quinn Gray will now lead the Golden Rams football program into the future.
Albany State names new head football coach

Latest News

FILE - The Trump Organization was convicted earlier this month on fraud charges for helping...
House panel votes to release report on Trump’s tax returns in coming days
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting, sheriff’s office gives update
This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
An arctic blast this week may bring the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years for millions.
US braces for dangerous blast of cold, wind and snow
FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka,...
US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine