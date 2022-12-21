First Alert Weather
Arctic Blast arrives Friday
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Cold to cool with plenty of clouds for the start of Winter. Milder tomorrow with some showers. Arctic Blast arrives Friday. Single digit wind chills by Saturday morning. Christmas Eve & Christmas Day morning are now expected to be in the teens. Another hard freeze is expected Monday morning. Warming then takes temperatures to near average mid-week.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
