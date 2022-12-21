Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Arctic Blast arrives Friday
are a few degrees couple sprinkles are possible this morning just a lot of clouds throughout the day temperatures still being held down but will be warmer than
By Chris Zelman
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Cold to cool with plenty of clouds for the start of Winter. Milder tomorrow with some showers. Arctic Blast arrives Friday. Single digit wind chills by Saturday morning. Christmas Eve & Christmas Day morning are now expected to be in the teens. Another hard freeze is expected Monday morning. Warming then takes temperatures to near average mid-week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

