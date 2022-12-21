Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting, sheriff’s office gives update

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Colquitt County man who was shot to death on Saturday says they are praying for the family of the woman arrested as a suspect in his death.

WALB spoke with Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator Lieutenant Ronald Jordan. He says they don’t have a motive at this time, but Chad Jason McCollum’s death is considered a domestic dispute turned fatal, which is rare in Colquitt County.

Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the deadly shooting.

“She already appeared in front of the magistrate Judge, and her initial bond was denied,” Lt. Jordan said.

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

“And as far as the connection goes, Katelyn was living at the house on B. Allman Road with a female and McCollum was married to the female that Katelyn was living with,” Jordan said.

The sheriff’s office says there are still some loose ends to tie up in the investigation.

“Mr. McCollum still has to undergo an autopsy with the GBI, and we have a few follow-up interviews we need to do. We will get the case file together and submit it to the district attorney’s office and then it will go to the grand jury for indictment,” Jordan said.

Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts

Several of McCollum’s family members say they can’t put together the pieces on why this happened. They tell me he was well-known and respected.

“He was a family man. He was becoming a grandpa, his first grandchild and he was just amazing to everyone, everyone loved him,” McCollum’s daughter, Mykenzie McCollum said.

“You know every breath she takes he doesn’t, and that’s unfortunate. And it’s unfortunate that another family is also suffering due to that,” McCollum’s cousin, Traci McCollum said.

Traci McCollum is Chad McCollum’s cousin and she describes him as more like a brother as they are all close net.

Abby Vinson, one of Chad’s daughters, says he was a loving dad.

“What it was like to be his daughter, was to be accepted for anything I did. He still loved me regardless. To be his daughter was a blessing because he was my father when he didn’t have to be,” Vinson said.

The McCollum Family is grieving the loss of a loved one who was shot to death. The family is seeking justice and closure so that they can have peace. (Source: WALB)

Chad’s kindness was what his family honed in on today. Many tell me they’re confused about how and why the situation turned deadly.

“He didn’t have a single hateful bone in his body. He very much cared about us. And honestly, I can’t remember not one single memory where we weren’t laughing,” McCollum’s cousin, Kailey Kirkland said.

With the holidays around the corner, not everyone will be able to experience joy. Crystal Ramsey, the mother of McCollum’s kids, shares a few words.

“I just want the one that was charged to remember that, my children don’t have their dad anymore. It’s fixing to be Christmas time and they will never be able to hug him,” Ramsey said.

Currently, law enforcement has offered the family support and resources. The family tells me they just want “justice” and closure so that they can have peace.

