Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families

The Early County Sheriff’s Office created some Christmas magic for those families.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EARLY CO., GA. (WTVY) - Children and families were reunited with their loved ones in Blakely, Georgia.

The Early County Sheriff’s Office created some Christmas magic for those families.

“See, I come from a big family, one of thirteen kids, and Christmas is real dear to my heart,” Early County Sheriff William Price said.

And Sheriff Price knew that Christmas was special to his inmates too, especially those with children.

That’s why ten years ago, he began throwing a Christmas party and toy drive.

“And you know, for a child who’s mother or father is incarcerated, it’s not their fault, so I just want to make sure they had some type of Christmas,” Sheriff Price said.

With presents around the tree and smiles lighting up the room, it felt like Christmas morning at the Early County Jail.

All of the toys and bikes were donated by the Blakely community.

“Almost anyone or everyone I asked in the community to donate to this they do it with no problem,” Sheriff Price told News 4.

While the kids were excited about their new toys, they all seemed most excited about seeing and spending time with their paretns.

“An inmate is just a person that made a bad choice,” Sheriff Price said. “You, know, they’re someone’s parent, someone’s sister or brother, and people love them as well, you know. They just made bad choices. That’s why it’s so important for me to make sure that they can still show love to their kids.”

Each child got two gifts and many walked away with a brand new bike, in addition to seeing their loved ones.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting, sheriff’s office gives update
William Brickey, left, Augustus Wilson, center, and Travis Adams, right, were charged in...
3 arrested in Thomasville auto shop drug bust
Eleven people were charged in connection to a contraband ring out of Dougherty County Jail.
11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of the emergency ahead of cold weather across the Peach...
Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast
Photo of the burned remains of a car in Lee County
Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash

Latest News

WALB
The 4 P’s to prioritize ahead of the artic blast
The outages were likely caused by a car crash and has left some without power for over an hour...
Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash
With the cold weather conditions coming, now would be a good time to make sure your car is...
South Ga. mechanic shows how to protect your car from the cold
Real-life Santa gives Thomasville community something to believe in
Real-life Santa gives Thomasville community something to believe in
8-year-old Levi Burkett is currently recovering from burns after being in a house fire in Doerun.
‘It’s like he was a sent angel’: Heroes save 8-year-old boy from Doerun fire