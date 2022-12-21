Downtown Moultrie continues the Canopy of Lights for over 90 years

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Few would argue that the town of Moultrie has one of the prettiest downtowns in Georgia. But its beauty and charm go to a whole other level during the holiday season.

The Canopy of Lights of a tradition here in Moultrie that dates back to 1930. This is what makes Moultrie stand out from other downtowns. In fact, it’s the reason one woman comes back home to Moultrie every year.

“It’s crazy because we are so blessed to live in an actual Hallmark Movie that’s what it feels like a Hallmark movie. The lights are super fun to come to, you get to come around shop, I always meet up with friends here. It’s just a wonderful, fun get-together time with people,” Moultrie resident, Ragan Harden said.

The Canopy of the Lights takes a lot of work to keep up with the tradition and there are key people involved to make it happen. Moultrie has proven to be Downtown of the Year as residents as well as people from out of town come to celebrate special occasions.

“On average, there are about 30 to 40,000 bulbs that make up the Canopy of Lights that takes about three weeks to put up, and two weeks to take them down,” Assistant Superintendent of Electric, Jason Chapman.

One key person that has spearheaded the effort was the Aycock family that first started the tradition back in 1934 when it was just four light bulbs strung along the courthouse.

“My favorite moment is the parade and the children. I’ve been involved with the lights for years. We come and put them up all around the courthouse all the way up the courthouse, and we have a great time doing it. The children is what makes it enjoyable for me,” Director of Museum Santa, Jack Bridwell said.

Special occasions that seem to be common here are anniversaries and proposals. WALB spoke with two couples and one that was engaged was Alex Hernandez. One couple returned back to Moultrie after having their first date there.

“That day that we came here, the first time I’ve ever been to Moultrie for the Christmas lights was that day. I’ve never seen anything like it, so beautiful,” Tifton resident, Thomas Harper said.

Their goal each year is to make the lights bigger and bigger. One couple even got engaged under the Canopy of Lights. You don’t want to miss this magical experience.

