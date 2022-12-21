Arctic air dives in for a holiday chill

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following a brief lull from the rainy weather, another round arrived this afternoon spreading across #SGA. Evening rain gradually ends around midnight. Otherwise seasonably cold as lows drop into the low 40s.

Cloudy and dry with cool low-mid 50s tomorrow which is the first day of Winter. It’s the shortest day and the longest night of the year. As the new season gets underway, showers return Thursday as an Arctic front slides into the region. The front rapidly sweeps across the Southeast ushering in bitterly cold air. Temperatures quickly fall with very windy conditions on Friday.

There’s a Wind Chill Watch for our northern counties as feels like temperatures drop to around 0° Thursday night through Saturday morning. Therefore, it’ll feel much colder than the actual temperature as lows drop into the teens with wind chills in the single digits and below for dangerously cold weather outside. Remember the 4 P’s of winter protect people, pets, plants and pipes.

The frigid air holds through the holiday weekend. Lows drop into the 10s and 20s with highs mostly in the 30s and low 40s. Factor in the strong winds it’s going to be brutally cold both days. Abundant sunshine won’t warm us up, but at least dry conditions prevail.

The frigid airmass gradually relaxes next week.

