3 arrested in Thomasville auto shop drug bust
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were charged with several drug offenses after a drug bust at a Thomasville auto shop, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
Augustus Wilson, William Randolph Brickey and Travis Adams were charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, trafficking cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing authority or projects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing authority or projects.
Adams was also charged with obstruction of an officer.
The sheriff’s office said Gordon’s Automotive was searched on Tuesday prior to the arrests.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.