3 arrested in Thomasville auto shop drug bust

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were charged with several drug offenses after a drug bust at a Thomasville auto shop, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Augustus Wilson, William Randolph Brickey and Travis Adams were charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, trafficking cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing authority or projects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing authority or projects.

Adams was also charged with obstruction of an officer.

The sheriff’s office said Gordon’s Automotive was searched on Tuesday prior to the arrests. (Source: Thomas County Sheriff's Office)

