Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

3 arrested in Thomasville auto shop drug bust

William Brickey, left, Augustus Wilson, center, and Travis Adams, right, were charged in...
William Brickey, left, Augustus Wilson, center, and Travis Adams, right, were charged in connection to the drug bust.(Source: Thomas County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were charged with several drug offenses after a drug bust at a Thomasville auto shop, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Augustus Wilson, William Randolph Brickey and Travis Adams were charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, trafficking cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing authority or projects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing authority or projects.

Adams was also charged with obstruction of an officer.

The sheriff’s office said Gordon’s Automotive was searched on Tuesday prior to the arrests.
The sheriff’s office said Gordon’s Automotive was searched on Tuesday prior to the arrests.(Source: Thomas County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said Gordon’s Automotive was searched on Tuesday prior to the arrests.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eleven people were charged in connection to a contraband ring out of Dougherty County Jail.
11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.
Quinn Gray will now lead the Golden Rams football program into the future.
Albany State names new head football coach
A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia...
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire
Police say the victim told them that she was asleep in her bed when she suddenly woke up to the...
Albany woman shot in the chest while sleeping
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting, sheriff’s office gives update

Latest News

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of the emergency ahead of cold weather across the Peach...
Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast
Colquitt Co. Sheriff's Office gives an update on the man killed in Saturday shooting, family...
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting, sheriff’s office gives update
Photo of Franshawn Baker
Lanier Co. traffic stop leads to 10 year drug sentence