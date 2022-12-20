Rain through tomorrow, frigid air Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nice start to the holiday week with abundant sunshine and pleasantly cool 50s and 60s. Through the evening conditions rapidly change as clouds thicken and rain becomes likely through tomorrow. Tuesday wet and cool with highs upper 40s. Rain wraps up Tuesday night.

Briefly drier Wednesday ahead of the next front arriving with more rain on Thursday. Showers extend into early Friday ahead of a major Arctic front. You’ll rapidly feel significantly colder as an Arctic airmass dives into the Deep South. The frigid air arrives on brisk northerly winds which sends temperatures tumbling Friday afternoon into the holiday weekend.

Lows drop into the 10s and 20s with highs in the 30s lows 40s. Abundant sunshine won’t bring warmth, but at least dry conditions prevail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.