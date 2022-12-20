Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Rain through tomorrow, frigid air Friday

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nice start to the holiday week with abundant sunshine and pleasantly cool 50s and 60s. Through the evening conditions rapidly change as clouds thicken and rain becomes likely through tomorrow. Tuesday wet and cool with highs upper 40s. Rain wraps up Tuesday night.

Briefly drier Wednesday ahead of the next front arriving with more rain on Thursday. Showers extend into early Friday ahead of a major Arctic front. You’ll rapidly feel significantly colder as an Arctic airmass dives into the Deep South. The frigid air arrives on brisk northerly winds which sends temperatures tumbling Friday afternoon into the holiday weekend.

Lows drop into the 10s and 20s with highs in the 30s lows 40s. Abundant sunshine won’t bring warmth, but at least dry conditions prevail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River.
GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast - Cold blast arrives soon
Katelyn Ireland was charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count...
Woman arrested in fatal Moultrie shooting
Eleven people, including five former Dougherty County Jail employees, have been arrested and...
11 people charged in Dougherty Co. Jail drug conspiracy
APD is currently searching for four men involved in a car theft.
APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast - Cold blast arrives soon
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 12/18/22 6 PM
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 12/18/22 6 PM