Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A public library — but on wheels.

Called “The Mobile Library,” Coastal Plains Regional Library System is bringing all of its services to the underserved.

Ben Hill, Berrien, Cook, Irwin, Tift and Turner are the six counties the mobile library serves. Several residents in those surrounding areas still lack access to reliable internet.

Allison Young is the outreach service coordinator and Sandy Hester is the director of The Coastal Plains Regional Library System (CPRLS.)

They told WALB News 10 they wanted to bring help to those who need it. They bring services like book checkout and Wi-Fi access, free of charge.

“So, we want to be able to reach people who can’t reach us. So it’s just one of those things you hear the nostalgic feeling of a bookmobile, and those great childhood memories we want to bring that to a new generation,” Hester said.

Library materials like Chromebooks, hotspots, books, printing services and DVDs are all available for checkout.

Young said the response from the community has been great. Since July, they’ve had 293 people visit the mobile library with over 200 checkouts.

The mobile library makes stops every first and third Wednesday of each month from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

“On the days that we’re scheduled, I load everything up, drive out there, set everything up. We operate for about two hours, and I pack it back up and go to the next place. It’s a lot of work but it’s really good,” Young said.

This is their upcoming schedule:

  • Alapaha City Hall Annex (West end)
    • 112 NE Railroad St., second and fourth Tuesdays, 4-6 p.m.
    • Closed Dec. 27
  • Anthony G. Bateman Youth Center
    • 511 W 17th Street, Tifton
    • First and third Wednesdays 3:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Fitzgerald-Monitor Enrichment Center
    • 600 S Monitor Dr.
    • First and third Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m.
  • Rebecca Community Center
    • 91 N Railroad St.
    • Second and fourth Wednesdays 9-11 a.m.
    • Closed Dec. 28
  • Sparks City Hall
    • 115 Colquitt St.
    • Second and fourth Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m.

