New Lowndes High football coach named

By WALB Sports Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A new head Viking football coach has been named at Lowndes High School.

Adam Carter was named the new head football coach and director of football operations at Lowndes High School.

Carter has 16 years of coaching experience and recently, was the head coach at Grayson High School.

“Before his time at Grayson, he had two years of head coaching experience, including in 2018 at Creekview High School in Canton, Georgia. He has compiled a 61-16 record with three quarterfinals, a semi-final, and a state championship. With Coach Carter as head coach, Grayson High School won the 7A 2020 State Championship,” the Lowndes County School System said in a release.

Carter said it’s an hour to join “the excellent program at Lowndes High School.”

“I intend to work hard and continue the winning traditions which have long defined Lowndes Football. I am committed to building a program founded on strong relationships and trust. I will implement a plan that has proven to work over the years and create a program that prides itself on hard work, dedication, and commitment.”

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson said he is excited to have Carter on the coaching staff.

“I welcome Coach Carter, his wife Molly, and son Steele to our Viking family. Coach Carter brings a vast amount of football knowledge, experience, and a proven winning record. We look forward to many years of success on and off the field with Coach Carter leading the way for our boys and girls at Lowndes High School,” Haralson said.

Carter will be the fifth Lowndes head coach in the last 30 years and the 11th head coach in the 56-year history of the program.

The school system said Carter will assume coaching duties immediately, and a formal meet and greet will be scheduled in early January.

