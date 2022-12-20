DA: Man faces 30 year sentence for Lanier Co. child crimes

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of child sex crimes.

Bruce Alden Baker pled guilty on Dec. 12 to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and first-degree cruelty to children, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. He was then sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Baker was indicted in 2018 after a grand jury heard testimony that he secretly recorded a child taking a shower. The district attorney’s office says that investigators later found nude images of children under 18 on Baker’s phone.

Upon his release, Baker will have to register as a sex offender.

The FBI assisted the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Baker is currently in the Lowndes County Jail being held on separate charges, per the DA’s office.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.