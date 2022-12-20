Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

DA: Man faces 30 year sentence for Lanier Co. child crimes

Photo of Bruce Baker who pled guilty to child sex crimes in Lanier County
Photo of Bruce Baker who pled guilty to child sex crimes in Lanier County(Source: Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of child sex crimes.

Bruce Alden Baker pled guilty on Dec. 12 to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and first-degree cruelty to children, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. He was then sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Baker was indicted in 2018 after a grand jury heard testimony that he secretly recorded a child taking a shower. The district attorney’s office says that investigators later found nude images of children under 18 on Baker’s phone.

Upon his release, Baker will have to register as a sex offender.

The FBI assisted the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Baker is currently in the Lowndes County Jail being held on separate charges, per the DA’s office.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eleven people were charged in connection to a contraband ring out of Dougherty County Jail.
11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.
A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia...
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire
Police say the victim told them that she was asleep in her bed when she suddenly woke up to the...
Albany woman shot in the chest while sleeping
Photo of Moultrie murder suspect Katelyn Ireland
Woman arrested in fatal Moultrie shooting
Quinn Gray will now lead the Golden Rams football program into the future.
Albany State names new head football coach

Latest News

Photo of Franshawn Baker
Lanier Co. traffic stop leads to 10 year drug sentence
South Georgia fire chief covers fire risks ahead of arctic blast
South Georgia fire chief covers fire risks ahead of arctic blast
Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties
Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties
WALB
How to prevent busting pipes in cold weather