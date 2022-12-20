Ask the Expert
Lanier Co. traffic stop leads to 10 year drug sentence

Photo of Franshawn Baker
Photo of Franshawn Baker(Source: Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following a guilty plea for a drug charge in Lanier County.

Franshawn Michelle Evans pled guilty to a drug trafficking charge for cocaine possession, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Evans and her unnamed co-defendants were arrested in 2018 after a traffic stop led to law enforcement finding over 100 grams of cocaine in the vehicle, the district attorney’s office confirmed. They were traveling from Florida through Lanier County when they were stopped.

Evans pled guilty to the trafficking charge while her co-defendants entered pleas to other charges related to the traffic stop.

