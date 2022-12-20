How to prevent bursting pipes in cold weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cold weather is here for Southwest Georgia. And it’s just days before Christmas. And that means your homes may need some adjusting to the cold weather.

Albany plumbers say they believe this is something people should start preparing for now. There are small things you can do around your house to keep your pipes from bursting.

Another Plumbing Company Manager Donald Stroud says pipes are more susceptible to burst when temperatures are in the teens. But also, when temperatures haven’t been that low in quite some time.

“Every now and then, we’ll get a good, hard freeze. And if it’s been five, six, seven years that’s usually when people are more susceptible and get caught off guard,” Stroud said. “But around here, most of the time, if they just keep the water running and keep the water dripping out there on the outdoor faucets or get them covered up with some insulation and keep them dry then they usually won’t have too many problems.”

Plumber fixing pipes. (WALB)

In February 2021, many people in Texas experienced an unexpected snowstorm which left many homes without power and heat. And even caused pipes to burst like my own.

Richie Sizemore is the manager at MetroPower Plumbing. He says that while Georgians usually don’t anticipate freezing temperatures either, when they do drop, people need to act fast.

“The night before last, we had temperatures that were down below freezing for more than three to four hours,” Sizemore said. “That’s when the danger begins. Anywhere there’s a pipe that is exposed, it needs to be either insulated or just left dripping so that water will constantly move through that pipe and not allow it to freeze completely.”

Richie Sizemore is the manager at MetroPower Plumbing. (WALB)

As for homes that are more susceptible to experiencing freezing pipes, Sizemore says older homes are at the top of the list. That’s because older houses tend to not have good central heating and air.

“Houses with cross bases. Where piping crosses by one of the fence that are around the bottom of the house,” Sizemore said. “That wind coming through there causes the pipes, the pipes are more susceptible to freezing anywhere they cross by that area where the wind can blow through.”

Both plumbers in Albany say one of the main ways to help prevent your pipes from bursting is to make sure to keep warm water dripping to keep up the circulation.

“When you’re leaving your outside faucet dripping, that’ll circulate water throughout the entire line and keep all of your lines from freezing,” Sizemore said. “It would not hurt to leave a little drip on some inside faucets if you have the hot water. If any of your hot water piping is exposed in the attics or under the house as well.”

People should pay attention to piping in other areas of their homes.

“The ones that are in the attic. If their pipping is exposed and not covered up enough, not enough insulation in the attic,” Stroud said. “And make sure you don’t have any lines that are, you know, out of insulation. If they’re out of insulation, you want to get some sort of pipping insulation wrapped around there.”

He says homes that have piping underground or with a concrete foundation are typically safer. But the pipes still need to be protected from wind and other exposure.

People who have vacant properties should also check up on them.

“If you’ve got any vacant house like the house is sitting vacant, a lot of the rentals and renters that own houses that might not have it rented out to a tenant yet. I recommend going by there and putting anti-freeze, if you can, cut the electricity on and let the heat be on inside the house to keep it from freezing up,” Stroud said.

Both plumbers say people should only worry about this when temperatures hit the teens and the pipes have been frozen for a few hours.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.