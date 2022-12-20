Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dies at 55

FILE - Sonya Eddy arrives at the Winter TCA Fox All-Star Party at the Langham Huntington Hotel...
FILE - Sonya Eddy arrives at the Winter TCA Fox All-Star Party at the Langham Huntington Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2013, in Pasadena, Calif.(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “General Hospital” actress Sonya Eddy has died at the age of 55, the soap opera’s executive producer, Frank Valentini said in a tweet Tuesday.

“I truly loved her not only as an actress but as a friend,” the tweet said. “The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.”

Eddy joined the cast of “General Hospital” in 2006 and was best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson.

Actress Octavia Spencer also posted about her friend’s death on Instagram, saying, “The world lost another creative angel.”

“Her legions of @generalhosptialabc fans will miss her,” the post continued. “My thoughts and prayers are with her and her loved ones, friends and fans!”

No cause of death has been reported at this time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eleven people were charged in connection to a contraband ring out of Dougherty County Jail.
11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.
A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia...
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire
Police say the victim told them that she was asleep in her bed when she suddenly woke up to the...
Albany woman shot in the chest while sleeping
Photo of Moultrie murder suspect Katelyn Ireland
Woman arrested in fatal Moultrie shooting
Quinn Gray will now lead the Golden Rams football program into the future.
Albany State names new head football coach

Latest News

Two young migrants from Venezuela share a coloring book while waiting for help in downtown El...
Suspense builds at border over future of US asylum rules
The friends and family of Aubree Young are rallying to support Young and her family.
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
Irmgard Furchner was accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the camp function.
German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp
FILE - A woman in Afghanistan is selling crafts.
Taliban bar women from university education in Afghanistan
A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Powerful quake jolts Northern California; 70K without power