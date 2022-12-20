First Alert Weather
Arctic Blast for Christmas
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Chilly & wet today, drier & cool for the start of Winter. Mild with showers Thursday. Gusty winds & tanking temps Friday. A Hard Freeze Christmas Eve morning with wind chills in the single digits. Christmas 2022 will be the coldest in 33 years. Highs 35-40 and lows 17-22. Moderation arrives mid-week, next week with rain chances returning.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
