Arctic Blast for Christmas
Wet weather taking a little bit of a break this morning you see the rain chances pretty low through 11 o'clock but then we'll build back those rain chances the
By Chris Zelman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST
Chilly & wet today, drier & cool for the start of Winter. Mild with showers Thursday. Gusty winds & tanking temps Friday. A Hard Freeze Christmas Eve morning with wind chills in the single digits. Christmas 2022 will be the coldest in 33 years. Highs 35-40 and lows 17-22. Moderation arrives mid-week, next week with rain chances returning.

