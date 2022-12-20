Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dougherty Co. EMS gets Narcan grant extension amid spike in Albany fentanyl cases

Because of a rise in fentanyl cases in Albany, the Dougherty County Commission has approved a...
Because of a rise in fentanyl cases in Albany, the Dougherty County Commission has approved a grant that will allow Dougherty County EMS to receive more Narcan.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Narcan is an opioid overdose treatment that can save a person’s life. Currently, the need for medication to combat overdoses has increased in Albany.

Dougherty County Commission approved a grant that will allow Dougherty County EMS to receive more Narcan. This comes as a result of a rise in fentanyl cases in the city.

Sam Allen is the director of Dougherty County EMS.
Sam Allen is the director of Dougherty County EMS.(WALB)

“Progressively, it has gotten worse over the last two years. Now we’re starting to see more people out on the street. They’re at curb stores, they’re on the side of the road. They’re injecting themselves and their level of consciousness is decreasing.” Sam Allen, Dougherty County EMS director, said.

Dougherty County began seeing fentanyl cases back in 2017. And since then, overdose cases have continued to rise in Albany.

The Comprehensive Opioid Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program, or COSSAP, has been extended in order to keep up with those cases.

“Traditionally with a regular heroin case or a morphine case, you could give a small amount of Narcan. And chances are you stood a high chance of getting the person back. Now with fentanyl being added into it, it’s much more dangerous because those people are so far under,” Allen said.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.(WALB)

Allen said a person would need twice as much Narcan to bring them back from a fentanyl overdose. That’s because it is almost 10 times stronger than both morphine and heroin. This is just one of the reasons why Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said more Narcan is needed.

“Well, really it never stops, I’ll put it that way. Because about four months ago, I know we have a person in a hotel and a couple of people with needles. So, I’m really trying to say it never stops,” Fowler said.

The COSSAP grant was approved for an extension that will continue funding for 2023.

“It is extremely dangerous, and you don’t know what’s in it. They may tell you it’s one thing and it could be something totally different. The one time you play a gamble, it could cost you your life,” Allen said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eleven people were charged in connection to a contraband ring out of Dougherty County Jail.
11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.
A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia...
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire
Police say the victim told them that she was asleep in her bed when she suddenly woke up to the...
Albany woman shot in the chest while sleeping
Photo of Moultrie murder suspect Katelyn Ireland
Woman arrested in fatal Moultrie shooting
Quinn Gray will now lead the Golden Rams football program into the future.
Albany State names new head football coach

Latest News

FILE - Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Bowen releases steam as it generates electricity from burning...
State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase
WALB
No tax increase for Tifton residents, LOST tax dollars negotiations finalized
WALB
Albany woman shot in the chest while sleeping
WALB
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire