Dougherty Co. EMS gets Narcan grant extension amid spike in Albany fentanyl cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Narcan is an opioid overdose treatment that can save a person’s life. Currently, the need for medication to combat overdoses has increased in Albany.

Dougherty County Commission approved a grant that will allow Dougherty County EMS to receive more Narcan. This comes as a result of a rise in fentanyl cases in the city.

Sam Allen is the director of Dougherty County EMS. (WALB)

“Progressively, it has gotten worse over the last two years. Now we’re starting to see more people out on the street. They’re at curb stores, they’re on the side of the road. They’re injecting themselves and their level of consciousness is decreasing.” Sam Allen, Dougherty County EMS director, said.

Dougherty County began seeing fentanyl cases back in 2017. And since then, overdose cases have continued to rise in Albany.

The Comprehensive Opioid Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program, or COSSAP, has been extended in order to keep up with those cases.

“Traditionally with a regular heroin case or a morphine case, you could give a small amount of Narcan. And chances are you stood a high chance of getting the person back. Now with fentanyl being added into it, it’s much more dangerous because those people are so far under,” Allen said.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. (WALB)

Allen said a person would need twice as much Narcan to bring them back from a fentanyl overdose. That’s because it is almost 10 times stronger than both morphine and heroin. This is just one of the reasons why Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said more Narcan is needed.

“Well, really it never stops, I’ll put it that way. Because about four months ago, I know we have a person in a hotel and a couple of people with needles. So, I’m really trying to say it never stops,” Fowler said.

The COSSAP grant was approved for an extension that will continue funding for 2023.

“It is extremely dangerous, and you don’t know what’s in it. They may tell you it’s one thing and it could be something totally different. The one time you play a gamble, it could cost you your life,” Allen said.

